DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ufomammut - 18th May 2024

The White Hotel
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.60

About

Ufomammut formed in the late 90s by Poia (guitars, FXs) and Urlo (bass, vocals, FXs, synths), rising from the ashes of past band Judy Corda, together with Vita (drums)

For more than two decades, UFOMAMMUT has combined the heaviness and majesty of dynamic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ufomammut

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

