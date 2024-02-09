Top track

Force Mass Motion - Be There

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FORCE MASS MOTION EN MADRID

Siroco
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€14.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Force Mass Motion - Be There
Got a code?

About

☢️ VIERNES 9 DE FEBRERO ☢️

WHO’S READY????

Se acerca un terremoto a siroco! Mike Wells aka Force Mass Motion es una de las leyendas de la música nrg rave de los 90. Volviendo a resurgir después de una temporada sin girar, y con más de 50 EPs a sus espald...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Tombolo.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Force Mass Motion, Og Juan

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.