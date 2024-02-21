Top track

Temm - Right Words

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

christian sayers' fresh blooms live

The Slaughtered Lamb
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Temm - Right Words
Got a code?

About

fresh blooms live is a stripped-back, community-driven showcase offering you the perfect opportunity to see the superstars of the future. Each performer will join Christian Sayers to chat through their inspirations, aspirations & more, before gracing the s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Christian Sayers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Esme Emerson, Lloyd John, Temm

Venue

The Slaughtered Lamb

35 Great Sutton Street, Clerkenwell, London EC1V
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.