The Broken View: The Ordinary Love Tour

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15

About The Broken View

The Broken View is an Alternative Hard Rock band from Saratoga Springs, NY. Their atmospheric tones, complimented greatly by inspiring lyrics, catchy melodies and powerful hooks have the ability to give listeners an unmatched musical experience.   thebroke Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

The Broken View: The Ordinary Love Tour
w/ Special Guests TBA

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Broken View

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

