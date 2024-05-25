Top track

Sam Evian

Eulogy
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
Eulogy Presents: Sam Evian

with Hannah Cohen

Saturday, May 25th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Sam Evian

It was New Years Eve 2022, the night before Sam Evian started recording Plunge, his fourth LP, now set f...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sam Evian, Hannah Cohen

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

