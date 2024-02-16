DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blu·e Velvet #28

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
Selling fast
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chaque mois, HitsuBlu, un·e artiste drag parisien·ne, invite trois invités·es sur la scène du Charolais Club de Ground Control pour un show à la fois doux, puissant et irrévérencieux. Un événement safe à destination de tous·tes. Sur la scène, performeurs·e...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.