Indie Classics : PAPA DJS + DJ LOOP

Moby Dick
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El SÁBADO bailamos al ritmo de los PAPA DJS y acabamos la noche junto a DJ LOOP.

Prepárate para una noche como las de antes, con hitazos de ayer y de hoy, himnos del indie y electrónica al servicio del baile...

Evento +18
Organizado por Moby Dick Club.
Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

