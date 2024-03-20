DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afterlife Miami (Day 1)

Miami Marine Stadium
Wed, 20 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJMiami
From $77.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On March 20th, immerse yourself in an artistic journey unlike any other at the Miami Marine Stadium. Visually captivating installations, complemented by groundbreaking visuals and unparalleled sound, promise an experience that transcends the ordinary.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels, Live Nation, Insomniac
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Marine Stadium

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, Florida 33149, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
20000 capacity

