DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On March 20th, immerse yourself in an artistic journey unlike any other at the Miami Marine Stadium. Visually captivating installations, complemented by groundbreaking visuals and unparalleled sound, promise an experience that transcends the ordinary.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.