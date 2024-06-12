Top track

Work It - Soulwax Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marie Davidson (live)

Dabadaba
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Work It - Soulwax Remix
Got a code?

About Marie Davidson

Montreal’s Marie Davidson began creating dark spoken-word electroclash as both a solo artist and as one half of Essaie Pas in the ’10s. A singer and producer known for her deadpan lyrics, and use of drum machines and analog synths, she announced her depart Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The most personal is often the most universal. This probably explains why Marie Davidson’s work resonates with so many. Born in Montreal, Canada, Marie is an electronic music performer, DJ, singer and songwriter. Active for more than a decade, Davidson’s w...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marie Davidson

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.