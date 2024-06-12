DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Montreal’s Marie Davidson began creating dark spoken-word electroclash as both a solo artist and as one half of Essaie Pas in the ’10s. A singer and producer known for her deadpan lyrics, and use of drum machines and analog synths, she announced her depart
The most personal is often the most universal. This probably explains why Marie Davidson’s work resonates with so many. Born in Montreal, Canada, Marie is an electronic music performer, DJ, singer and songwriter. Active for more than a decade, Davidson’s w...
