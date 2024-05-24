Top track

Kid Francescoli - Moon (And It Went Like)

Kid Francescoli + Philémone

CCM John Lennon
Fri, 24 May, 8:30 pm
GigsLimoges
€25.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après une première tournée mondiale à guichets fermés (plus de 200 concerts en Europe, USA, Asie...) et le succès de ses tubes comme Nopalitos, Blow Up ou Moon (maintenant certifié diamant avec plus de 150 millions de streams), le producteur, crooner et mu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par HIERO.
Lineup

Kid Francescoli

Venue

CCM John Lennon

41 Rue De Feytiat, 87000 Limoges, France
Doors open8:30 pm

