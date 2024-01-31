DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fred Armisen's Playlist Live

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Wed, 31 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event. Fred Armisen plays songs from The Damned, The Stranglers, The Clash, Devo, Husker Du and others.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fred Armisen

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.