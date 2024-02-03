DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rinse+Repeat: Santa Barbara (Pop Up)

Studio Soundroom
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
Free
About

Rinse+Repeat is heading to Santa Barbara for a pop up at Studio Soundroom on 02/03/24.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rinse+Repeat.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio Soundroom

28 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, California 93101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

