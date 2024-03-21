DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afterlife Miami (Day 2)

Miami Marine Stadium
Thu, 21 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJMiami
From $75
About

Afterlife Miami - Second Date Added

Experience the enthralling return of Afterlife to Miami with an additional show just added.

On March 21st, immerse yourself in an artistic journey unlike any other at the Miami Marine Stadium.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels, Live Nation, Insomniac
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Marine Stadium

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, Florida 33149, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
20000 capacity

