DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Natural Element Quartet

Péniche Marcounet
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Natural element Quartet propose un univers original et personnel avec un jazz Moderne vivant et inventif plein de complicité ou l harmonie des instruments s'entrelace avec la sensibilité des musiciens , autour des compositions de chaque membre du quartet e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.