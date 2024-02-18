DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

What The Zone?!

Scribble
Sun, 18 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Music, Comedy, Puppets, Vendors & more!

Cross the moat of the mundane on the drawbridge of dreams. What the Zone?! presents a 6D religious sundae that will melt YOU

Featuring performances by Goodnight Cody, Mori Ross, Colby Nathan, Dani Lyle, Dani Colluc...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.