Dead Freights - How Much to Call Me Daddy?

Espuma, Dead Freights

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experience a night of eclectic sounds at REAL's upcoming event featuring Espuma, a three-piece psychedelic rock band infusing cumbia influences with kaleidoscopic guitar tones, and Dead Freights, a rising indie-rock band known for their hi-octane rock and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Espuma, The Dead Freights

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

