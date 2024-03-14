DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexis (Live) 'fawning’ EP release party

Venue MOT Unit 18
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.10
About

Alexis celebrates the release of her EP 'fawning' with her debut live show at Venue MOT on the 14th March with some special guests.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Percolate Live.
Lineup

Alexis

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

