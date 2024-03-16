Top track

Oscar G - Out Of Your Mind (feat. Fleur De Mur) - [Harry Romero Extended Remix]

Made in Miami Pool Party w/ Oscar G + Friends

Kimpton EPIC Hotel
Sat, 16 Mar, 1:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Made in Miami Pool Party | Kimpton EPIC Hotel Miami

We're coming in hot for the MADE IN MIAMI Pool Party, on Saturday, March 14th, at Kimpton EPIC Hotel featuring Miami legend OSCAR G and friends! Do not miss this one!

  Event Info: The event starts at 1...
This is an 21+ event
Presented by Groove Society.
Lineup

Oscar G

Venue

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

