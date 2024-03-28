DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
German electronic producer and musician Ellen Allien began her DJ career on the revered decks of Tresor, The Bunker and E-Werk, merging acid house and techno with unpredictable samples. Today, her trademark experimental techno is bristling with style and s
Figure essentielle de la techno allemande, la Berlinoise Ellen Allien joue un rôle important depuis près de vingt ans dans la musique tour à tour expérimentale ou dancefloor. Retrouvez là le 28 mars à La Folie Douce Les Arcs.
