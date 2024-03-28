Top track

Ellen Allien - Flashy Flashy (Nicolas Jaar Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ellen Allien

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:30 pm
DJBourg-Saint-Maurice
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ellen Allien - Flashy Flashy (Nicolas Jaar Remix)
Got a code?

About Ellen Allien

German electronic producer and musician Ellen Allien began her DJ career on the revered decks of Tresor, The Bunker and E-Werk, merging acid house and techno with unpredictable samples. Today, her trademark experimental techno is bristling with style and s Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Figure essentielle de la techno allemande, la Berlinoise Ellen Allien joue un rôle important depuis près de vingt ans dans la musique tour à tour expérimentale ou dancefloor. Retrouvez là le 28 mars à La Folie Douce Les Arcs.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ellen Allien

Venue

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.