Brock, Lanzetti, Ogawa (of Snarky Puppy)

Healing Force of the Universe
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsAlhambra
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brock, Lanzetti, Ogawa is the moniker for a new trio whose members are widely known through their association with the jazz-funk group Snarky Puppy. Zach Brock (4 and 6 string violins), Bob Lanzetti (acoustic and electric guitars), and Keita Ogawa (pe***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brock, Lanzetti, Ogawa

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

