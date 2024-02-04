Top track

Miles Davis - Bitches Brew (feat. Wayne Shorter, Bennie Maupin, John McLaughlin, Chick Corea, Joe Zawinul, Dave Holland & Harvey Brooks)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Just Jazz Foundation Grammy After Party + Jam

Strada Eateria + Bar
Sun, 4 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miles Davis - Bitches Brew (feat. Wayne Shorter, Bennie Maupin, John McLaughlin, Chick Corea, Joe Zawinul, Dave Holland & Harvey Brooks)
Got a code?

About

1st Annual Just Jazz Foundation Grammy After Party + Jam

"Celebrating Jazz on Music's Biggest Night, Live in Downtown Los Angeles”

with honorees Kamau Daaood and Bennie Maupin + surprise special guests.

Celebrate Los Angeles and jazz music as we honor W...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Just Jazz Foundation.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniel Harris, Adi Meyerson

Venue

Strada Eateria + Bar

825 James M Wood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.