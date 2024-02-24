DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rastro Club: Alliee Fields, Sr.Harrys, Xácome b2b Espiritusanto

El Sótano
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El Sótano Club X Rastro Club:

Alliee Fields, Sr.Harrys, Xácome b2b Espiritusanto

Xácome b2b Espiritusanto: Este duo es sin duda uno de los más gamberros e interesantes de la escena, capaces de volar por encima de cualquier convención y fluir entre género...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xácome

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

