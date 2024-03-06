Top track

Mutoid Man - Bridgeburner

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MUTOID MAN w/ Teen Mortgage and Suicide Wave

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 6 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mutoid Man - Bridgeburner
Got a code?

About

**NEW DATE**

MUTOID MAN

w/ Teen Mortgage and Suicide Wave

Wednesday, March 6, 2023

Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

All Ages

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teen Mortgage, Mutoid Man

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.