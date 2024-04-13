DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aleppo Tarab; Re-Imagined – Elixir Festival 2024

Grand Junction
Sat, 13 Apr, 8:00 pm
London
£19.08
About

“Tarab” is an Arabic word that describes a state of emotional transformation and bliss when one is wholly absorbed in music.

Join us for an enchanting evening filled with pieces from Aleppo (including A Mowashah and Qudood) re-arranged and sampled using a...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Grand Junction and Arts Canteen, in association with Antika Culture & Diaspora as part of Elixir Festival 2024.
Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:00 pm

