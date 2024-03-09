DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lickndip X Repopulate Mars

Pershing Square
Sat, 9 Mar, 4:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
About

This music festival is set to take place in downtown Los Angeles on March 9th. This highly anticipated event is a collaboration between the renowned underground event and record label, Lickndip, and popular label Repopulate Mars.

Lickndip, known for their...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lickndip.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pershing Square

532 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

