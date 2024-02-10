Top track

Efìmera pres. Vibes from Tulum

Nova Club Catania
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJCatania
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chi ha detto che per viaggiare ci vuole l'aereo?

Sabato 10 Febbraio Efìmera vi porterà in un mondo magico dove musica e trascendenza si fondono insieme per dare luce a nuove vibrazioni sonore e visive che qui a Catania non sono mai stata percepite, allacc...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Transcendence Entertainment.

Venue

Nova Club Catania

Vicolo Flavio Gioia 16, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

