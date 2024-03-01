Top track

Héctor Oaks + ADIEL

The Ground Miami
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DOORS AT 11PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels #HectorOaks

This is a 21+ event
Presented by suero
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hector Oaks, Adiel

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

