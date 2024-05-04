DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Old School RnB Slow Jams Summer Festival

The Steel Yard
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Old School R&B Slow Jams Summer Festival

THE BEST OF 90S & 00S R&B

Get ready for the ultimate throwback experience at London's massive Old School R&B Slow Jams Summer Festival this May! Imagine partying through the night filled with smooth grooves and so...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by R&B Together
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.