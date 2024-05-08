Top track

Picasso

Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band

CHALK
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

MICHAEL HEAD AND THE RED ELASTIC BAND

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

