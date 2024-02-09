DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOIRÉE CANOË CLUB

Péniche Marcounet
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
– projection film ‘Punk Is Not Vraiment Dead ?!’ / documentaire de Lionel Boisseau / Sombrero & co prod)

– projection Canoë Video 1

– prise de parole : Quel avenir pour les frigos du 13eme ?

– projection Mixomedia (René Licata)

– premiere partie : Face...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open7:30 pm

