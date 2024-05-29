Top track

Dana Gavanski + Bingo Fury

Soup
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following the release of 2022’s When It Comes, Dana Gavanski returns with her third album Late Slap, due for release 5 April 2024. Streaming now is the album opener, How To Feel Uncomfortable, which is matched perfectly with a disturbing and visually stunn...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dana Gavanski, Bingo Fury

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

