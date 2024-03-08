Top track

Ramona - Tristes Ojos

Ramona

The Paramount
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since 2012, Ramona has created their own voice, becoming the leading band in the indie music movement in Tijuana. Only a few bands bring up the emblematic and unique elements of Mexican culture with different genres such as 60’s and 70’s rock and latin ame...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

