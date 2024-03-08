DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since 2012, Ramona has created their own voice, becoming the leading band in the indie music movement in Tijuana. Only a few bands bring up the emblematic and unique elements of Mexican culture with different genres such as 60’s and 70’s rock and latin ame...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.