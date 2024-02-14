DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cena Drag Bingo at Hox Poblenou

Four Corners, The Hoxton Poblenou
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Spicy Drag Bingo en Four Corners!

Este San Valentín, no seas cheeasy y vente a nuestro Spicy Drag bingo en Four Corners.

La Winner of Winners de la ravalada @Emmiereek y la ya habitual de Candy Darling @Tyeolson traen su show a The Hox con una sesión de...

Evento +18
Organizado por Hoxton Barcelona.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Four Corners, The Hoxton Poblenou

Avinguda Diagonal 205, 08018 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Doors open8:00 pm

