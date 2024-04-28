DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jonathan and Abigail Peyton with special guest Charles Walker

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 28 Apr, 8:00 pm
From $23.37
Jonathan and Abigail Peyton live at Eddie's Attic!

J﻿onathan Peyton is a singer/songwriter from Woodstock, Georgia. He writes emotion-evoking songs that tell a story and captivate audiences by their relatability and honesty. He says that writing music has...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jonathan Peyton

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

