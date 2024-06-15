DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Norman Jay

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAshford
£22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Norman Jay is unquestionably one of the most respected and popular DJs in the world today. Co-founder of the legendary Good Times Sound System and London dance music station KISS FM, Jay fostered the ‘Rare Groove’ scene pushing the boundaries of the UK’s e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Folkestone.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Norman Jay

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

