Fury, Combust, Raw Brigade + more

Gold Sounds
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:00 pm
$25.14

About

Friday March 29th 2024

Fury

Combust

Raw Brigade

Burning Lord

Stigmatism

@ Gold Sounds

7 PM

$20 ADV / $25 DOS

All Ages

This is an All Ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
Lineup

1
Fury, Combust, Raw Brigade  and 1 more

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

