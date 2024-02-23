Top track

TEED (DJ set) at Darling Aviary

Darling Aviary
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
DJSacramento
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

A decade has passed since Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Orlando Higginbottom) released his debut LP Trouble. In that time it’s safe to say that, both personally and globally, life has been a lot. Orlando channeled his resulting emotions into his long Read more

Event information

VALHALLA, earth, Requiem Events, & Darling Aviary present...

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs DJ Set (UK)

Join us on the rooftop for a one-of-a-kind event with this international phenom as he takes us deep into the night.

Support by Call & Response &...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Darling Aviary, Valhalla, Earth & Requiem Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Lineup

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Venue

Darling Aviary

712 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

