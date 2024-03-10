Top track

Townes Van Zandt - Poncho & Lefty

Townes Van Zandt's 80th Birthday (Matinée)

MOTH Club
Sun, 10 Mar, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brigid Mae Power, Robin Gillan & band perform Townes Van Zandt’s 1969 self-titled LP in full.

Much of Townes Van Zandt’s life was spent touring various dive bars, often living in cheap motel rooms and backwoods cabins. For much of the 1970s, he lived in a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open1:00 pm
320 capacity

