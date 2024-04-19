DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Clams

Sala Clamores
Fri, 19 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.39
About

Hace más de 10 años la banda madrileña The Clams decidió aunar potencia y pasión para convertirse, tras un extenso recorrido por teatros, festivales y salas de conciertos, en la cara femenina del soul español.

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
Lineup

The Clams

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

