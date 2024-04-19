DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hace más de 10 años la banda madrileña The Clams decidió aunar potencia y pasión para convertirse, tras un extenso recorrido por teatros, festivales y salas de conciertos, en la cara femenina del soul español.
Las siete mujeres de The Clams fusionan diver...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.