DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
-Doors open at 4pm
-Main Event Ends at 10pm outside
-Indoor Afters from 10pm-midnight
-Dress For The Open Air
daisy chain #16 installing.....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.