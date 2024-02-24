DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
*aRe YoU SïCk ?
wE hAvE tHe cUrE
We ArE tHe pOisOn*
Torniamo insieme a 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓴𝓴 𝓗𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓮 con le sue performance e i suoi folli balli per nuovo party, stavolta anche con una special guest per il suo debutto italiano: 𝔃𝓸𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓸𝓹𝓲𝓲𝓪 🇺🇦...
