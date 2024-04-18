Top track

Erica Western Teleport

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emperor X

Siberia
Thu, 18 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erica Western Teleport
Got a code?

About

The brainchild of cosmic lo-fi Florida-born indie folk artist, Chad R. Matheny, Emperor X began his aural assault in the late '90s with the release of his debut, The Joytakers' Rakes/Stars on the Ceiling, Pleasantly Kneeling. Emperor X would go on to build...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emperor X

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.