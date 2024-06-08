DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PUERTO RICAN DAY Weekend | Latin Boat Party Yacht Cruise NYC

Pier 15
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrate the annual Puerto Rican Day with us on the yacht in the middle of Manhattan overlooking the Statue of Liberty!

Time to vamos a bailar while savoring traditional Puerto Rican cuisine under the starlit sky!

While on board, be sure to check out ou...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
$
Pier 15

78 South St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

