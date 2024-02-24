DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DANIFLAKKO + POLICARPO 318

Independance Club
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Apertura de puertas a las 19:30h

Show a las 20h

Menores de 16 acompañados por tutor legal
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

