Il mondo prima

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

Vibra
Fri, 26 Apr, 10:30 pm
GigsModena
€11.50

Il mondo prima
About

TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI

presentazione live del nuovo album

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso a questo evento e' riservato ai soci ARCI.

Per aderire ad ARCI, trovi le informazioni al link https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/vibra-mo/

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

