Gurl (Surf - Garaje, FR)

Radar Estudios
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsVigo
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

#OnTheRadar SONEG presenta:

GURL (Surf - Garaje, FR)

Lunes /05/2024 - 21:00h

Entrada Ant. 8€ +gg / Taq. 10€

Formados en 2020, Gurl inspira un regreso a la espontaneidad juvenil con su garage/surf rock. Influenciados por la nueva escena australiana (Ske...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Radar Estudios
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gurl

Venue

Radar Estudios

Rúa Iglesias Esponda, 30, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

