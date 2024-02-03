DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
#OnTheRadar SONEG presenta:
GURL (Surf - Garaje, FR)
Lunes /05/2024 - 21:00h
Entrada Ant. 8€ +gg / Taq. 10€
Formados en 2020, Gurl inspira un regreso a la espontaneidad juvenil con su garage/surf rock. Influenciados por la nueva escena australiana (Ske...
