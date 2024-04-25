Top track

365 Days

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Melanie Baker

YES Basement
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

365 Days
Got a code?

About

Melanie Baker is a singer, songwriter and musician hailing from the Lake District and now based in Newcastle-upon-tyne. Her direct and honest lyricism captures themes such as queer identity, self-reflection and the anxieties of modern life.

Her self-relea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Melanie Baker

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.