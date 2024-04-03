Top track

HAON - NOAH (feat. Jay Park & Hoody)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



HAON: Amsterdam

P60
Wed, 3 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsAmsterdam
From €33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CULT OF YA presents HAON 'HAONOAH' Europe Tour

  • 5:30PM VIP Entry
  • 6:30PM Early Entry
  • 7PM General Entry
  • 8PM Show
This is a 14+ event. Under 16s with an adult.
Presented by Cult of Ya.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ SMMT, Haon

Venue

P60

Stadsplein, Stadsplein, Amstelveen, North Holland 1181 ZM, Netherlands

Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

