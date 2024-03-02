DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meritxell de Soto: Espai Segur

Casa Montjuïc
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
PlaybackBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La artista Meritxell de Soto nos ofrece una versión extendida de 'Espai Segur', una performance a caballo entre el ensayo sonoro y el dj set que presentó en octubre pasado en el CCCB.

La pieza es una invitación a cuestionar y pensar conjuntamente acerca d...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

meritxell de soto

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

